Kathleen Doyle Hahn, age 79, a long-time resident of Springfield passed away on January 24, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was a graduate of West Catholic Girls High School in 1958. She was employed as an office administrator and was a homemaker and volunteer at St. Kevin School and Church. She was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Joseph Hahn in 2012. She was the loving mother of Joseph R. (Rob) Hahn, Jr. (Michele Kania) and Francis S. Hahn; devoted grandmother of Avari and Shaun; sister of Rosemary Johnson of Glen Mills and Joseph Doyle of Haverford; many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday, February 1st 9:30 to 11 AM at St. Kevin Church, 200 W. Sproul Rd., Springfield, PA. Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Contributions in her memory may be made to Mother’s Home, 51 N. MacDade Blvd., Darby, PA 19023. Arrg. by: The Donohue Funeral Home, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300 Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 28, 2020