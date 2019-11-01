|
|
Kathleen E. “Kay” D’Alterio, age 81 years, of Media, PA passed away on October 30, 2019. Mrs. D’Alterio was born in Philadelphia, PA and graduated from Collingdale High School. Kay was the daughter of the late Elmer and Edna Airgood; sister of the late Paul Airgood and Arthur Airgood, and grandmother of the late Joshua Snyder. She enjoyed gardening both plants and flowers, always looked forward to family trips to the beach, and was an avid reader, especially romance novels. She liked shopping, dinners out and collecting Knick-Knacks (frogs, owls and elephants). Kay is survived by her husband of 63 years Rudolph (Rudy) D’Alterio; her 4 children, Kathy Booty (Howard), Donna Morphet, Rudolph (Rudy) D’Alterio and Christina Burroughs (Dave); her 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Also survived by her sister Paula Norcross. Funeral Service will be Tuesday Novemeber 5, 2019 11:30 AM at the Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home, 15 E. Fourth St. Media, PA 19063 where friends may call from 10:30 - 11:30 AM prior to the service. Contributions to 399 Market St. Suite 102 Phila. PA 19106 Arrangements: Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home 15 E. Fourth St. Media, PA 19063 www.haganfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 3, 2019