Kathleen Elizabeth “Kathie” Buchanan (née Lipsky), 81, of West Chester, formerly of Upper Darby, PA passed away on January 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles J. Buchanan; loving mother of Joseph Buchanan (Anne), Kimberly Kelley (John), Stacey Smith (Wayne), James Buchanan (Trish), Meg Rogers (Andrew), Christopher Buchanan (Lori) and the late Chuck Buchanan; devoted grandmother of 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Michelle Lipsky O’Hara. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 9:00-11:30 AM Monday, January 13, 2020 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000, followed by her Memorial Service 11:30 AM. Interment St. Agnes Cem. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 10, 2020