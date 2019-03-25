|
|
On Thursday March 21, 2019, Kathleen Lee Shaw passed away at the age of 65. Kathleen was born on February 13, 1954 in Pennsylvania to Hugh and Miriam (Miller) Morrison. Kathleen grew up in Pennsylvania but spent most of her adult life in Lakeland, FL. Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Hugh; mother, Miriam, and her brothers Don and Clyde Morrison. Kathy is survived by her son, Bill McAndrew (Jennifer), her ex-husbands, Bernie McAndrew and Roger Shaw, and several nieces and nephews. No services are planned at this time though Kathy will be laid to rest alongside her parents. Condolences may be sent via email to bernard_[email protected]
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 26, 2019