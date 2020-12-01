Kathleen M. Rennix, 83 of Ridley Twp., Secane, PA, died Friday November 27, 2020 in Taylor Hospital, Ridley Park, PA. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edward and the late Margaret (Walsh) McDonough and a 1956 graduate of West Catholic Girls School. Kathleen and Bob were married on May 3, 1958 at St. Lawrences Catholic Church in Upper Darby, PA. She lived in Secane for the past 62 years and was an active member and Deaconess at the North Chester Baptist Church. Kathleen was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her biggest hobby was her family. Survived by her husband: William Robert Rennix Sr., children Debra (David) Jeffries, Lisa Davenport and W. Robert (Donna) Rennix Jr., 4 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren. Services and internment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to North Chester Baptist Church, 2331 Providence Ave, Chester, PA 19013. Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com