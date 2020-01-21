|
1951 - 2020 Kathleen M. Shay, 68 a resident of Clifton Heights passed away on January 10, 2020. Kathleen was born in Darby to the late Fred and Margaret (nee Petragnani) Shay. She was a graduate of Cardinal O’Hara High School and the University of San Francisco. Kathy was self employed as a job recruiter. She enjoyed spending time in the city of Philadelphia and summers boating in Hacks Point, Maryland. Kathy loved her dogs, music, especially Blues and Frank Sinatra. She was the ring leader of the Blues Sisters traveling far and wide to attend Blues festivals. Most important to her was her family and taking care of her nieces and nephews. Kathy will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. Predeceased by her father in law, John Sullivan. Survived by her loving husband, Tim Sullivan; sister, Nancy Shay; nieces, Julie, Nicole, Erin, Lizzy and Amanda; nephews, Thomas, Andrew and Anthony; mother in law Maisie Sullivan. Also survived by many great nieces and great nephews. Visitation: Saturday, 10:00-11:00 am at Williams Lombardo Funeral Home, 33 W. Baltimore Avenue, Clifton Heights. Funeral Service: Saturday, 11:00 am at Williams Lombardo Funeral Home. Interment Private In Lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Providence Animal Shelter at https://providenceac.org/ Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 22, 2020