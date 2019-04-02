|
|
Kathleen M. Supplee, 72, of Morton, Pa passed away on April 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is predeceased by her parents John and Laura (nee Patterson) Salerno; her brother John Salerno and her ex-husband George Supplee. Kathy had worked at the Media Courthouse before her retirement. She enjoyed cross stitching, traveling, collecting spoons from her travels, had been a Cub Scout den mother, was a big Eagles fan but most of all she loved the time that she spent with her family and friends. She is survived by her beloved sons Eric (Lilly), Sean (Kay) and Wesley (Jillian) Supplee; her loving grandchildren Erica, Samantha, Karissa, Gavin, Maximus, Roman, Isabella and her great-grandchildren Alonzo & Gianni. Friends and family are invited to her Visitation on Friday April 5, 2019 at Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, 746 Kedron Ave. Morton, Pa 19070 from 5:30 PM –7:30 PM followed by her 7:30 PM Memorial Service. Int: Private Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 3, 2019