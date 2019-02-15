|
|
Kathleen Margaret Johnson (née Welsh) passed away on February 14, 2019 at the age of 80 years old, due to complications of pneumonia. She was born on January 26th, 1939 in Chester, PA to George and Elizabeth Welsh. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Charles Joseph Johnson, of Philadelphia PA; her four children; Brother Charles Johnson SM, Kathleen, Elizabeth Anne (m. Drew Miller), and Hamburger Dave (m. Susan Johnson); her grandchildren; Steven (m. Laura Adoff) and Michael Adoff (m. Kim Wells), Brock, Payton, Dylan and Brewer Johnson, and Emme, and Michael Miller; and her great grandchildren Max and Arianna Adoff. Her family is mourning the loss of a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who strived to, and accomplished making the world a better place after having her lived in it. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11am at St. Katherine Drexel Church, 1920 Providence Ave., Chester, PA, 19013. Visitation Tuesday 10-11am at the church. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Aston, PA. Arrangements by Bateman Funeral Home, Brookhaven, PA. Online condolences can be submitted via www.batemanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 16, 2019