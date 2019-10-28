|
|
1945-2019 Kathleen Marie Lentz (nee Parry) passed away on Thursday; October 24, 2019 at Riddle Memorial Hospital. Kathleen was born in Manhattan, NY. She spent most of her life in various parts of Delaware County Pennsylvania. Kathleen was a loving Mother and wonderful Homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family watching the Sci-Fi channel, super-hero movies and anything & everything that had to do with dogs. She also enjoyed rooting for the Dallas Cowboys. Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Lentz. She is survived by her son, Thomas B. Kozuch of Brookhaven, PA; daughter Sandra Fellman (nee Kozuch) of Brookhaven, PA and daughter Melissa Bristow (Joshua) of Ridley Park, PA. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Justin, Jamie, Thomas, Leslie and Matthew. Services and Interment are Private. Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 29, 2019