Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home
1 W. Baltimore Avenue
Media, PA 19063
610-566-4526
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Lentz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Marie (Parry) Lentz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Marie (Parry) Lentz Obituary
1945-2019 Kathleen Marie Lentz (nee Parry) passed away on Thursday; October 24, 2019 at Riddle Memorial Hospital. Kathleen was born in Manhattan, NY. She spent most of her life in various parts of Delaware County Pennsylvania. Kathleen was a loving Mother and wonderful Homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family watching the Sci-Fi channel, super-hero movies and anything & everything that had to do with dogs. She also enjoyed rooting for the Dallas Cowboys. Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Lentz. She is survived by her son, Thomas B. Kozuch of Brookhaven, PA; daughter Sandra Fellman (nee Kozuch) of Brookhaven, PA and daughter Melissa Bristow (Joshua) of Ridley Park, PA. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Justin, Jamie, Thomas, Leslie and Matthew. Services and Interment are Private. Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home
Download Now