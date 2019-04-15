|
Kathleen “Kathy” Marie Moran, 62, of Lansdowne, PA, formerly of Havertown PA passed away suddenly on April 12, 2019. Kathy is predeceased by her father, the late Francis E. Williamson, Sr. and her brother, Francis E. Williamson, Jr. Kathy held many titles. She was a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a friend. She was a coach, a chauffeur, a nurse, a chef, a storyteller, a tailor, a personal assistant, a teacher, a disciplinarian. Of all the titles she held in life, Wife, Mother and Mom-Mom were the ones that brought her the most pride and joy. She was anywhere her family needed her to be and anything they needed her to be. She was the heart and soul of her family. Her smile, contagious laugh, and larger than life personality will forever be missed by anyone who had the pleasure of meeting her. Beloved daughter of Annabelle Williamson (nee Shields); loving wife of Patrick Moran; devoted mother of Theresa Anne, Patrick John, Megan Marie (Christopher Sands); Kathleen Rose (Mike Grunde); Bridget Mary; and Michael Daniel (Jamie Shrader); adoring grandmother to Seamus Patric, Colin Joseph, Maille Elizabeth, and Daniel Joseph Donegan. Also survived by her siblings and best friends, James Williamson (Gigi), Michael Williamson, Eileen Getty (Thomas), Maureen Collins (Brian), Annabelle Mirra (David), and Marie Tobin (Sean). Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Tuesday April 16, 2019 5:00-8:00 PM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073. The Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday April 17, 2019 10:30 AM at Annunciation BVM Church, 401 Brookline Blvd., Havertown, PA 19083. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Annunciation BVM Sanctuary Fund, 401 Brookline Blvd., Havertown, PA 19083, would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 16, 2019