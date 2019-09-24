Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Kathleen "Lanie" McClintock


1920 - 2019
Kathleen McClintock (“Lanie”) of Glen Mills, PA passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. She lived a long blessed life. She was 99. Daughter of Clara & David P. Brougher, Kathleen was born and raised in Collingdale, PA and was a graduate of Collingdale High School. Kathleen is survived by her two daughters; Susan Stang of Glen Mills, PA and Nancy Dickson of Delran, NJ; cherished son in law David Dickson of Delran, NJ; four grandsons: Scott Dickson, Christopher, Jeff, and Eric Stang, and six great grandchildren: Lauren and Jake Dickson, and Dylan, Derrick, Luke, and Dean Stang. She was preceded in death by her husband Wilbur “Duffy” McClintock; her brother David Brougher; sister Dorothy Lake; beloved grand daughter Sandra Dickson, and dear friend Helen Nehf. A long time resident of Secane, PA Kathleen enjoyed hosting many dinner and card club gatherings with family and friends. She looked forward to spending many a summer on Lake Gilman in NJ and enjoyed over 20 years of retirement in Palm Coast, FL. Kathleen’s contagious smile, laughter and humming will be deeply missed. Visitation: Friday from 10:00-11:15 am at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home Ltd., 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Memorial Service: Friday at 11:30 am at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home. Burail: Edgewood Memorial Park, Glen Mills, PA. In Lieu of Flowers: donations in Kathleen’s name may be made to Compassus, 2 Campus Blvd., Suite 200, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 25, 2019
