|
|
Kathleen (nee Carrigan) Powell, age 78, of Rutledge, PA, passed away on April 11, 2019. Born on March 25, 1941, in Eastern shore, Maryland. Kathleen was one of five children to the late Cornelius & Elizabeth (nee Bail) Carrigan. She was pre-deceased by her sister, Patricia Carlin (nee Carrigan).
Kathleen loved spending time in her backyard gardening. She loved art and making stained glass. She was an avid reader and loved to write poetry. She especially loved holidays and spending time with her family.
Kathleen was survived by her adoring husband, Ronald Powell; her 5 loving children, Lloyd Maslin his wife Jennifer, Teresa Haseltine her husband William, Neil Maslin, Timothy Boukouris his wife Patricia and Kimberlee Kammerdeiner her husband Roger. She was blessed with 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Kathleen is also survived by her other 3 siblings, Elizabeth Rahinsky, Neal Carrigan & Colleen Carrigan
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Visitation on Thursday April 18, 2019 from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM at The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, 746 Kedron Ave. Morton, PA followed by her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment Private.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions to Kindred Hospice, 1777 Sentry Parkway West, Bldg. 14 Suite 110 Blue Bell, PA 19422 would be appreciated.
Online Condolences at https://www.kdfuneralhome.com/
Arrg. by The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in Daily Times on Apr. 15, 2019