Kathleen Roach, age 78, of Glen Mills died March 1, 2019.
Dear sister of Leo (Fran) Roach, Patricia (Joseph) Hope and the late Margaret (Michael) Bradley and Joan (Jack) Mullen; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wed. eve. 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and Funeral Thurs. morning 9:00 to 9:45 A.M. at Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley.Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 430 Valleybrook Rd., Glen Mills. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation 225 City Ave., Suite-104, Bala Cynwyd, PA. 19004 or The Cerebral Palsy Assn.,102 E. Mermaid Lane, Philadelphia, PA. 19118 in Kathleen's memory.
Published in Daily Times on Mar. 4, 2019