|
|
Kathleen Rosella Dussell, 59, lifetime resident of Tinicum Township entered eternal life on July 7th with her family by her side. Kathy was a graduate of Interboro High School. She was a dedicated Phillies, Flyers and Eagles fan, lifetime fan of country music and had a passion for traveling including many cruises, road trips and the Jersey Shore. Kathy Always had a helpful attitude and and a caring spirit.
Loving Daughter of Catherine and Charles Dussell, sister, Diane Shannon, devoted aunt to Rob Shannon, beloved fur babies, Rocky and Paulie.
She bravely battled against Scleroderma, a debilitating auto immune disease.
Services are private.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923, or call 1-800-722-4673or Scleroderma.org.
Condolences may be left at: https://www.cremationsocietyofpa.com/obits/obituary.php?id=713989.
Published in Daily Times on July 15, 2019