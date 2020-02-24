Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Wong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen S. (Kan) Wong

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen S. (Kan) Wong Obituary
Kathleen S. Wong (nee Kan), of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020. Born in China, she was 78 years old. She was predeceased by her husband, Ling Wong. She was the beloved mother of Andrew C. Wong and his wife Lisa. Loving grandmother of Joshua Wong. Cherished sister of Judy Young and her husband Steve. Dear aunt of Dexter Kan and his wife Eden. She was predeceased by her brother Sunway Kan.She was also survived by many other extended family members and friends who will miss her dearly. Services will be held privately. Donations in Kathleen’s memory may be made to The Organization for Autism Research. researchautism.org/
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -