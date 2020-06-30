Kathleen Tripler, 70 of Woodlyn, PA, died Tuesday May 26, 2020 in the Taylor Hospital, Ridley Park, PA. Born in Chester, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and the late Dolores (Smith) Kerns. She was a Custodian, employed by Ridley High School for 39 years. She enjoyed Traveling and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren Survived by her husband: Carey Tripler, four daughters: Dolores Wiker , Tracie Hoffecker, Kathy Coupe and Joanne Tripler, and three sons: Michael Tripler, Kenny Tripler and Bobby Trippler, three brothers: Mitch Kerns, Dale Kerns and Kevin Kerns, her granddaughter Alyssa Hladish and many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren, Visitation Saturday July 11, 2020 from 10am- 11am at Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service, 202 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden, PA followed by her prayer service at 11:00am Due to current guidelines facial masks, and social distancing are required inside the building. Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.