Kathryn A. Master “Kay” age 87 of Collingdale passed away on August 6, 2020. Kay was born in Ashland, PA and graduated from high school in Wilkes Barre prior to moving to North Wildwood where she met her husband George. She worked for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia as a cook and previously for Bell Telephone. Kay enjoyed spending her time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Devoted to her Catholic Religion, she enjoyed attending mass daily and devoted her life to God, her family, and her friendships with her neighbors. She is predeceased by her husband George J. Master Sr., son Tom Master, sister Marie Theresa McGinley, and brother Robert McGinley. Survivors: Loving mother of George J. (Patti) Master Jr, Marie Pesiri, Marcella (Bruce) Gilchrist, Brian (Rhonda) Master and Martin (Holly) Master, mother in law of Danette Master, 18 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, and dear sister of Patrick McGinley. Funeral Mass: 10am on Tuesday at St. Joseph Church 500 Woodlawn Ave. Collingdale PA 19023. Viewing: 9-10am on Tuesday in the church Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield PA In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Joseph Church 500 Woodlawn Ave Collingdale PA 19023 would be appreciated. Online condolences: www.mcgfh.com