1/1
Kathryn A. Master
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn A. Master “Kay” age 87 of Collingdale passed away on August 6, 2020. Kay was born in Ashland, PA and graduated from high school in Wilkes Barre prior to moving to North Wildwood where she met her husband George. She worked for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia as a cook and previously for Bell Telephone. Kay enjoyed spending her time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Devoted to her Catholic Religion, she enjoyed attending mass daily and devoted her life to God, her family, and her friendships with her neighbors. She is predeceased by her husband George J. Master Sr., son Tom Master, sister Marie Theresa McGinley, and brother Robert McGinley. Survivors: Loving mother of George J. (Patti) Master Jr, Marie Pesiri, Marcella (Bruce) Gilchrist, Brian (Rhonda) Master and Martin (Holly) Master, mother in law of Danette Master, 18 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, and dear sister of Patrick McGinley. Funeral Mass: 10am on Tuesday at St. Joseph Church 500 Woodlawn Ave. Collingdale PA 19023. Viewing: 9-10am on Tuesday in the church Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield PA In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Joseph Church 500 Woodlawn Ave Collingdale PA 19023 would be appreciated. Online condolences: www.mcgfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved