|
|
1932-2019 Kathryn A. Somas Ernst, 87, lifelong resident of Collingdale died December 31, 2019 at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital. Born in Chester, she was the daughter of the late Gus and Eleanor Kasarsky Somas. Kathryn was a graduate of Collingdale High School and was a member of the Alumni Association. She was employed by Delaware Valley HMO as a Claims Processor and previously worked for Westinghouse. Kathryn was a member of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Collingdale and enjoyed music and singing. She loved cooking and hosting family holiday meals and was an avid lover of all animals, but most especially, Kathryn enjoyed time spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Mary S. Wehrman. Kathryn was the mother of Robert J. Ernst (Karen), Nancy Rodgers, Kathy Ernst and Jackie Ernst; grandmother of Christina McClain, John, Jr. and Sean Rodgers; and great grandmother of Justin and John McClain. Services and Burial: Private Memorial gifts may be made to the Center For The Blind And Visually Impaired, 100 W. 15th St., Chester, PA 19013 or the Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063 or Glenolden Animal Hospital, 405 MacDade Blvd., Glenolden, PA 19036. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 8, 2020