Kathryn R. DiPietro (nee Resuk), age 91, of Lansdowne and Secane PA passed away November 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony P. DiPietro and devoted mother of Karl (Sharon) DiPietro, Nadine (Joseph) Di Iorio, and Kristen (Todd) Hardy. Kate was the beloved sister of Sonya (William) Baxter and the late Mary (Max) Jurgelis. She was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Mary Resuk. MomMom is survived by her grandchildren Anne and Lydia Di Iorio, Karla and Eric DiPietro, and Angela and Vincent Hardy. Kathryn graduated from Clifton Heights High School in 1946 where she was an outstanding athlete. She and Anthony were married in 1950 and soon after created a family filled with love, happiness and humor. Kathryn’s impact was felt far beyond her family and we are gratified to know that she touched so many lives during her time here on Earth. A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 2545 Franklin Ave, Secane PA 19018 on Friday December 6. Visitation begins at 9:30 am followed immediately by her Funeral Service at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to support the Penn Geriatric Medicine Program in memory of Kathryn DiPietro will be gratefully accepted. Please visit www.PennMedicine.org/SupportGeriatrics or kindly make checks payable to “Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania” and mail to: Penn Medicine Development, Attn: Penn Geriatrics, Dr John Bruza, Director, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 2, 2019