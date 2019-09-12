|
Kathryn “Kay” Hentosh Bogucki, 89, of Garnet Valley, died September 3, 2019 in State College, PA. Born December 5, 1929 in Delano, PA, she was the daughter of John Hentosh and Julia Halubeck Hentosh. On October 18, 1958 she married Albin Bogucki, who preceded her in death in 2005. Kay was a 1948 graduate of Delano High School and retired as a research technician from Scott Paper Company after 30 years of service. She resided in Garnet Valley for 60 years and was especially proud of the home she and her husband built together, brick by brick. Kay was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary 926 and St. John’s on the Hill Seniors; she worshipped at Covenant Fellowship and St. Hedwig’s churches. In her youth, Kay loved dancing at Lakewood Park to the sounds of the famous big bands. She enjoyed music, gardening, reading, traveling (frequently enjoying the excitement of the casinos in Atlantic City) and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her daughter Mary K. Tracey; son-in-law Edward J.J. Tracey III; one grandson, Edward J.J. Tracey IV of State College, PA and nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters. Memorial contributions may be made in Kay’s honor to a charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook. Private burial.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 13, 2019