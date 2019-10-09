|
Kathryn (Kay) Keenan (nee Donovan) faithfully devoted to God and her family, passed away peacefully on October 7. Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Devoted and loving mother of Robert (Marie), Patrick, Mary Kender (Mikael Nordstrom), Nell Sweeney (Mike), Kathy, Jane Woods (Rich) and Michael (Michele). Cherished grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 13. Kay is survived also by her sisters Patsy Douglas and Anne Marie Lenner and her sisters-in-law Anita and Yvonne Donovan. Preceded in death by her brothers Daniel and Thomas Donovan. Funeral Mass Saturday October 12 at 11:00 a.m., Nativity BVM (30 E. Franklin Street, Media). Visitation preceding at the church at 10:00 a.m. Interment at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Abramson Cancer Center. https://www.pennmedicine.org/cancer/giving Condolences: www.carrfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 10, 2019