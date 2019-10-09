Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carr Funeral Home Ltd
935 S Providence Rd
Wallingford, PA 19086
(610) 874-3655
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nativity BVM
30 E. Franklin Street
Media, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Nativity BVM
30 E. Franklin Street
Media, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Keenan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn "Kay" (Donovan) Keenan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn "Kay" (Donovan) Keenan Obituary
Kathryn (Kay) Keenan (nee Donovan) faithfully devoted to God and her family, passed away peacefully on October 7. Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Devoted and loving mother of Robert (Marie), Patrick, Mary Kender (Mikael Nordstrom), Nell Sweeney (Mike), Kathy, Jane Woods (Rich) and Michael (Michele). Cherished grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 13. Kay is survived also by her sisters Patsy Douglas and Anne Marie Lenner and her sisters-in-law Anita and Yvonne Donovan. Preceded in death by her brothers Daniel and Thomas Donovan. Funeral Mass Saturday October 12 at 11:00 a.m., Nativity BVM (30 E. Franklin Street, Media). Visitation preceding at the church at 10:00 a.m. Interment at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Abramson Cancer Center. https://www.pennmedicine.org/cancer/giving Condolences: www.carrfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now