Kathryn Kleber “Kay”, age 82, passed away April 24, 2020 at her home in Brookhaven. Kay was raised in Chester, PA and was a 1955 graduate of Chester high school. In 1999, she retired from Crozer-Chester Medical Center where she worked in medical records for 21 years. Kay was a member of the Upland Borough Board of Elections. She enjoyed bowling, bingo, traveling with her late husband, and spending time with her grandchildren and family. She was the daughter of the late Francis and Helen (Kelly) Diggins, wife of the late Thomas D. Kleber, mother of the late John Thomas Kleber, and sister of the late Thomas and Robert Diggins. Survivors: Children: Constance Gasperetti and Joanna Savercool (Eric); Siblings: Ed Diggins (Peg), Mary Diggins, Frances Williams (Thomas), Rita Hladasz (John), Raymond Diggins (Kathy); Grandchildren: Zachary Savercool (Jill), Danielle Gasperetti (Brendan Donaghy), Jessica Savercool, and Allison Gasperetti; Great Granddaughter: Ellie Savercool; and several nieces and nephews. Services: private. In lieu of flowers: donations in Kay’s name may be made to Main Line Home Care and Hospice at mainlinehealth.org Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 29, 2020