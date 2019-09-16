Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
698 East Lincoln Highway
Exton, PA 19341
(610) 363-8600
Kathryn M. (Sheridan) Carlin

Kathryn M. (Sheridan) Carlin Obituary
Kathryn M. (nee Sheridan) Carlin, of Glenolden, formerly of the Pocket, passed away on September 14, 2019. Daughter of the late Thomas and Irene (nee Averill) Sheridan. Loving mother of Francis, Judith A., David (Kimberly), Deirdre and Christopher Carlin. Also survived by 7 Grandchildren.. Sister of Joseph, Patricia Clark, Ronald and the late Thomas, Margaret Quinn and Irene Sheridan.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass, Wednesday, 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive, Secane, PA 19018, where friends may call from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM Wednesday at the church prior to mass.
Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers family prefers contribution to the Convent of Divine Love, 2212 Green St., Phila., PA 19130.
Published in Daily Times on Sept. 16, 2019
