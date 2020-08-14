Kathryn P. Bloemker (nee Russell), age 87, of Newtown Square, PA, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Frances (nee Wylent) Russell. Kathryn was an avid reader and most of all loved spending time with her family. Kathryn was the beloved wife of the late James E. Bloemker; the loving mother of Carolyn Groobey (Chris), Susan DeFeo and Brian J. Bloemker (Christine); the devoted grandmother of Guy, Alex, Julia, Angela and Rosie DeFeo; the great-grandmother of Layla, Ellie and Kenly DeFeo; and the dear sister of Margie Harris. She was predeceased by siblings, Charles and Robert Russell and Maryann Nolan. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 10:00 to 10:50 AM at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Arrg. by: The Donohue Funeral Home, Newtown Square, PA 610-353-6300