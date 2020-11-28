1947-2020 Kathy M. Blankley, age 73, of Media, Pa., died November 25, 2020 at home. Born in McKeesport, Pa., Kathy attended Robert Morris college and received her Master’s from Widener University. She worked for the Franklin Mint, Aramark, and Bell Atlantic before a 15 year career with QVC in West Chester where she retired in 2015. She enjoyed shopping. Survived by her son Brian Blankley of Media, two grandsons, Brendan and Gavin Blankley. Brother Hank Krieger. Relatives and Friends are invited to a visitation Tuesday Dec. 1 from 6-8 pm in the J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home 1 W. Baltimore Avenue Media, and again Wednesday from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm. Interment Private. Covid precautions will be taken, masks and social distancing observed.



