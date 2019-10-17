|
|
Kathy Tompkins, 65, of Havertown, died suddenly on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
She is predeceased by her husband, Timothy; father, Samuel Wheat, and niece, Tara Gaberlein.
She is survived by her children, Laura Haynes (Thomas Haynes) and Ryan (Lauren); grandchildren, Tyler Haynes and Noelle; her mother, Florence Wheat; and siblings, Gail Bowersox (George Bowersox) and Mark Wheat.
Visitation at 10 a.m. and Memorial Service at 11 a.m., Monday, October 21st at the Chapel of Peace at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence Animal Center in Media, PA, www.providenceac.org
Published in Daily Times on Oct. 16, 2019