Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chapel of Peace at West Laurel Hill Cemetery
225 Belmont Ave.
Bala Cynwyd, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of Peace at West Laurel Hill Cemetery
225 Belmont Ave.
Bala Cynwyd, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Tompkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy Tompkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathy Tompkins Obituary
Kathy Tompkins, 65, of Havertown, died suddenly on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
She is predeceased by her husband, Timothy; father, Samuel Wheat, and niece, Tara Gaberlein.
She is survived by her children, Laura Haynes (Thomas Haynes) and Ryan (Lauren); grandchildren, Tyler Haynes and Noelle; her mother, Florence Wheat; and siblings, Gail Bowersox (George Bowersox) and Mark Wheat.
Visitation at 10 a.m. and Memorial Service at 11 a.m., Monday, October 21st at the Chapel of Peace at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence Animal Center in Media, PA, www.providenceac.org
Published in Daily Times on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.