Kay Lee Thomsen (nee Warrington), born February 18, 1946 in Chester, PA, passed away on October 26, 2019 surrounded by her family after a long illness. A graduate of Chichester High School, Kay was a stay at home mom. In her spare time, she was a twirling and aerobics instructor. Kay helped manage her husband’s business until they moved to Lewes, DE in 1985. In 1988, she was diagnosed with cancer. She was determined to beat the disease and watch her two new grandsons grow up. Once in remission, she started a very successful mobile home sales business at the beach, Kay’s Mobile Home Sales. In 2003, she was diagnosed with cancer for the second time. After a long difficult battle, she was declared in remission again. Kay enjoyed cruising the Caribbean and vacationing in Key West and Hawaii. Over the years, Kay amassed quite a collection of recipes and cookbooks. She will be remembered by her family and friends as loving to cook and entertain. Kay is survived by her husband of 55 years, Fredrick Thomsen Jr. and their two daughters, Denise (Minor) Kates and Denay Thomsen. Kay also had three grandchildren, Paul “PJ” Todd, Justin (Megan) Kates, Summer Kay Kates; one great granddaughter, Trinity Todd and numerous nieces and nephews. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Parris and Ella Warrington; her brother James “Ringo” (Betty) Warrington and her sister, Bernice (Calvin) Camillo. A private celebration of life will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations, in honor of Kay, to Seasons Hospice at seasonsfoundation.org/memorials/
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 29, 2019