Kellie Anne Friday, age 35, of Linwood, PA passed away peacefully on Monday September 2, 2019. She was born April 25, 1984 at Riddle Memorial Hospital to Wayne and Patricia Friday. She was a 2002 graduate of Chichester High School and 2006 graduate of Moore College of Art. She was a beautifully talented artist who excelled in making portraits. Kellie lived life to the fullest and loved to laugh and make people laugh. She was always caring, compassionate, and found the best in everybody she was around. She was a wonderful daughter, sister and aunt. She loved her family and playing with her 5 nieces and nephews more than anything. She is survived by her parents, Wayne and Patricia (McGinn) Friday; her siblings Danielle (John), Shannon (Sean), Dillon (Courtneay), Noelle (Zach), Dana (Jeremy), Ryan (Rachael), Shawn (Brett) and Devonne; her paternal grandmother, Edna Friday, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts & uncles. Friends and family who were touched by Kellie’s life are invited to the Pagano Funeral Home on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 9:00AM - 11:45AM located at 3711 Foulk Road, Garnet Valley, PA. A Funeral Mass will follow at 1:00PM at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 204 Lawrence Rd., Broomall, PA. Burial will remain private. In lieu of flowers please donate to the (). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 4, 2019