Kenneth James Corey, born in Wade, Maine to Edrie and Whitfield Corey, passed away peacefully at home on May 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife of 65 years Joy (Clark) Corey and children Sherry E. DeFelice wife of Gabriel, Jeffrey L. Corey husband of Carol and Toni S. Gerhart wife of Steven. Surviving in addition to his wife and children are his sisters Sandra Woods wife of Robert from Randolph, Maine and Alane Combs of Blacklick, Ohio. Ken was a loving Grampie of 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Ken is a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving in the Korean War. He retired from Boeing Aircraft and was a member of the F & A Masonic Prospect 578 in Prospect Park, PA where he served as the Past Worshipful Master. He and his wife moved to Strasburg after retirement enjoying activities with the Senior Club, bowling and becoming members of the First Presbyterian Church. Known for his generous heart, he enjoyed helping others and often could be found putting roofs on trailers in the days of Chestnut Point where he enjoyed boating, fishing and crabbing with friends and family. Time of remembrance will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 www.hospicecommunity.org. To send a condolence, please visit www.BachmanSnyder.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 28 to May 31, 2020.