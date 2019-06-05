|
1979-2019 Kenneth L. Boulware of Chester passed away on May 29, 2019. He is survived by son John Cabrera; mother Maxine Boulware; his brother Robert Favery; sisters: Michelle Boulware, Madinah Moori-Brown and Tamika Heath. Funeral Services will be held Monday June 10th 2019 11:00am at Talbert Funeral Parlor, 2500 Concord Road. Viewing 9-11am. Burial will be in Haven Memorial Cemetery Chester Township. Arrgmts: Talbert Funeral Parlor 610-872-5876 www.talbertfp.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 7, 2019