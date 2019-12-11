|
Kenneth J. Miller, age 73 of Concord Township, PA passed away on December 8, 2019 at Riddle Memorial Hospital with his two loving daughters: Melissa J. (Edward) McLaughlin and Megan J. Meehan by his side. Born to Rudolph P. Miller, Sr. and Alice Smithson Miller of Lansdowne, PA., he resided for over 50 years in Concord Twp., PA. Ken graduated in 1964 from Lansdowne Aldan High School. During his college years at Millersville University, he played on the University football team. Ken went on to receive his Master’s in Education from West Chester University. After retiring from the Philadelphia School District, he continued to work in the education industry as a supervisor and director of Technical Education in the Delaware County area. Ken was a member of the Concord Masonic Lodge # 625 F&AM. Ken was also a valued friend and former longtime Chairman of the Concord Republican Party, where he had many personal and professional accomplishments. He proudly served the Garnet Valley School District as a long standing School Director and School Board Member helping to shape this amazing school system during its most transformable years. He was known as an avid Eagles fan, enjoying all sports and traveling. He spent his pastimes doing woodworking and house projects, enjoying his family time, and visits to the beach. He also had a special relationship with his beloved dog, Kali. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Rudy Miller. In addition to his daughters Melissa and Megan, Ken is survived by 7 adoring grandchildren; Keegan, Ryan, Shane, and Liam McLaughlin, and Carolyn, Molly, and Lauren Meehan, and a brother James. A visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, from 9:30-11AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA., followed by a masonic and religious services beginning at 11AM. Interment at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, King of Prussia, PA. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 12, 2019