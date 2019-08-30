|
Kenneth R. Murphy, 87, of Wilmington, DE passed away on August 27th. He was a veteran of the US Army. He was predeceased by his wife, Joan Murphy and 5 siblings. He is survived by his daughters, Kim Marie Gland (Spencer), and Patricia A. Valentine; grandchildren, Matthew and Nicholas Gland, and Cameron Valentine; great-granddaughter, Peyton Marie Gland. His funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, September 3rd at 10:30am at Immaculate Conception church in Marcus Hook. Friends and family are invited to call from 9:30-10:30am in church. Burial will follow in St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery, Glen Mills, Pa.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 1, 2019