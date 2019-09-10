|
|
1963-2019 Kevin J. Cerami, 55, of Ocean Pines, MD, and formerly of Ridley, passed into the Lord’s loving hands on September 8, 2019. He was a 1981 graduate of Downingtown High School and was employed at Boeing Space and Defense Company in Ridley until retiring in 2018 after 35 years of meritorious service. Kevin was a hard-working, fun-loving, humorous and passionate man who loved his family and friends and thoroughly enjoyed his hobbies of boating and motorcycling, both before and during his retirement. He is preceded in death by his wife of 24 years, Nancy E. McCann Cerami, who died Jan. 11, 2012. Kevin is survived by his daughter, Lizann Cerami of Pompano Beach, FL; his parents, Philip and Patricia Cerami of Downingtown; his sister, Karen Cerami Gerlach (Jim) of Chester Springs; his brother, Philip Cerami of Downingtown; and four nieces and nephews. Memorial Service Celebrating Kevin’s Life: 2:30 PM Friday, September 13, 2019 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call from 1:30 to 3:30 PM. Burial: Private In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation at Nationalbreastcancer.org in honor of Kevin’s undying love for his beloved Nancy. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 11, 2019