Kevin J. Ciafre, 56, a resident of Folcroft, Pa., passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020. Born in Darby, Pa., he was the son of the late Albert and Rita Ciafre. Kevin was employed as a meat cutter at Roy Tweedy’s Old Fashioned Butcher Shop in Holmes for the last 14 years. He was known for his helpful expertise and his friendly smile and was greatly admired by the customers at Tweedy’s who he served. Prior to his time at Tweedy’s, he was a chef at the Italian Village in Ridley Township for a number of years. Kevin loved music, especially Jazz, and cooking for his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by his family, customers, and his many friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Andrew. Kevin is survived by his brothers, Al and Greg; his cousin, Mare Laverty; and his nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Service on Monday, March 2nd, at 11 A.M. at the Griffith Funeral Chapel, 520 Chester Pike, in Norwood, Pa. 19074. There will be a visitation time on Monday, March 2nd, from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. at the funeral home. His burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions made in Kevin’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 26, 2020