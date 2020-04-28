Home

Kevin J. Ferry, of Drexel Hill, Pa, formerly of Colwyn, Pa, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on April 25, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Kevin was born on October 24, 1956, in Philadelphia, Pa. He was a graduate of Monsignor Bonner High School and a lifelong member of the Steamfitters Local Union 420. He will be remembered for his love of hunting, fishing, anything camo, his unique sense of style, humor, and laughter, and his love of all Philadelphia sports. Kevin was a devoted and loving husband to his wife, Maureen, as well as a doting father to his children, Kevin R. (Kelly), Rachel (Eric) Romoff and Kara. One of his greatest joys was being a PopPop and he will be remembered and cherished by his grandchildren Lindsay, Joe, & Caroline and Gus & Samson Romoff. Kevin is also survived by sisters Linda Kennedy, Cynthia Lucas and Doreen Reck, Aunts Peggy and Loretta Ferry, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, whom he loved dearly. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents Joseph Ferry and Doris Wilson and his brother Joseph. A celebration of Kevin’s life will take place at a later date to allow friends and family to pay their respects. People wishing to honor Kevin’s memory are encouraged to donate to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Cancer Center via https://give2.chop.edu/give/243741/#!/donation/checkout Arrg: O’Leary FH (Springfield)
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 29, 2020
