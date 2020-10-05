1/1
Kevin M. Emhe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin M. Emhe, 63, passed away October 4, 2020 at Crozer Chester Medical Center. He was a lifelong Delaware County resident, growing up in Highland Gardens and most recently residing in Crum Lynne. Kevin was a graduate of Chester High School, class of 1977. He was creative and dabbled in art. Kevin was an avid Philadelphia sports van. He was looking forward to an Eagles win and casting his vote for Biden. He was predeceased by his father George Emhe and his siblings Stephen and Jennifer. Kevin is survived by his mother Jacqueline Emhe; his siblings Shawn Emhe and Laurie Emhe; coming from a large family he has several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. All services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers or donations Kevin would have wanted everyone to enjoy a beer while cheering the Eagles on. Arrangements handled by the Bateman-Allen Funeral Home, Brookhaven, PA. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bateman Funeral Home, Inc. - Brookhaven
4220 Edgmont Ave.
Brookhaven, PA 19015
610-876-5237
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved