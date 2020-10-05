Kevin M. Emhe, 63, passed away October 4, 2020 at Crozer Chester Medical Center. He was a lifelong Delaware County resident, growing up in Highland Gardens and most recently residing in Crum Lynne. Kevin was a graduate of Chester High School, class of 1977. He was creative and dabbled in art. Kevin was an avid Philadelphia sports van. He was looking forward to an Eagles win and casting his vote for Biden. He was predeceased by his father George Emhe and his siblings Stephen and Jennifer. Kevin is survived by his mother Jacqueline Emhe; his siblings Shawn Emhe and Laurie Emhe; coming from a large family he has several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. All services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers or donations Kevin would have wanted everyone to enjoy a beer while cheering the Eagles on. Arrangements handled by the Bateman-Allen Funeral Home, Brookhaven, PA. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com