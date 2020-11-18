1/
Kevin M. Sweigard
Kevin M. Sweigard, 64 of Havertown, PA, on November 17, 2020. Cherished brother of Bryan (Diane) Sweigard and the late Gregory and Mark Sweigard; Beloved son of the late Sherman (“Bud”) and Rose (“Betty”) Sweigard. Kevin was a Haverford High School graduate class of 1975. He was a bartender for 35 years, a member of Annunciation Parish and volunteered his time at Bryn Mawr Hospital. Relatives and friends are invited to greet Kevin’s family on Saturday November 21st at 10am at Annunciation BVM, 401 Brookline Blvd, Havertown, PA where Kevin’s mass of Christian burial will immediately follow at 11am. Interment at St. Denis Cemetery, E. Eagle Rd., Havertown, PA following mass.

Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Annunciation BVM
NOV
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Annunciation BVM
NOV
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Annunciation BVM
NOV
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Annunciation BVM
NOV
21
Interment
St. Denis Cemetery
NOV
21
Interment
St. Denis Cemetery
