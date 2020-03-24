Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc. - Oxford
86 Pine Street
Oxford, PA 19363
610 932-9584
Kevin Thomas Shaffer


1981 - 2020
Kevin Thomas Shaffer Obituary
(1981-2020) Kevin Thomas Shaffer, 39, of Oxford, PA passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Jennersville Hospital, West Grove. Born in Chester he was the son of Thomas C. and Sandra Hazlett Shaffer of Oxford. Kevin enjoyed playing baseball and football growing up in Collingdale. In his younger years he raced radio-controlled cars, liked NASCAR, Big Eagles Fan, fishing with his father, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his parents; Maternal grandmother, Dolores Hazlett-Mulhern of Wallingford; a special friend, Heidi Guhl of Oxford; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James Hazlett and paternal grandparents, Howard and Hilda Shaffer. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of DE, 1901 Rockland Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803. Arrangements by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA. On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 25, 2020
