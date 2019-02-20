|
|
Kevin T. Wyatt, age 63, of Media, PA, formerly of Royersford, PA, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Kevin was born June 16, 1955, and was a graduate of Chester High School. Mr. Wyatt was a self-employed painter/carpenter, formerly employed by AMP Corporation (TYCO Electronics Corporation). Kevin was an avid boater who loved boating on the Chesapeake Bay and the Maryland Tributaries. Son of the late Nelson and Mildred Bennett Wyatt; brother of the late Larry Wyatt and Debbie (Louis) Filippone. Survivors: Loving partner of 20 years: Cheryl Fisher, Sister: Nancy (Bob) Smith, Brother: John (Linda) Wyatt, Nephew: Bobby Smith, Nieces: Nicole Wyatt and Debbie Smith. Visitation: Monday, February 25th after 11:00AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: February 25th where a service will be held at 12:00PM. Interment: Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Abramson Cancer Center of the University of Pennsylvania, Beam of Life Campaign at https://giving.apps.upenn.edu/ fund?program =MC&fund=840820 Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2019