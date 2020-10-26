Kimberly Bodenstine-Hoffman, 58 of Lancaster (formerly of Folcroft), passed away October 24, 2020 after a long, fierce battle with cancer. She was the daughter of Thomas & Mary (Drain) Bodenstine, born January 19, 1962. She graduated from Prendergast High School and received her Nursing Degree from Delaware Co. Community College, specializing for many years in geriatric care. Kimberly was also very active with the Girl Scouts as well as Folcroft Girl’s Club sports and counselling programs. In addition to her parents, Kimberly is survived by her beloved husband, Steven Hofman; Siblings, Lisa Leeper (Rob), Jackie Huber, Tom Bodenstine, Jr. (Anne), Toni Feliziani and Michael Feliziani (Lisa); Also loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation Thursday from 10:30 to 11:30 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 2130 Franklin Ave., Morton. Funeral Mass to immediately follow at 11:30. Interment in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. Social distancing measures will be followed and face masks must be worn. Full obit and online condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com