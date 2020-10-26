1/1
Kimberly Bodenstine-Hoffman
1962 - 2020
Kimberly Bodenstine-Hoffman, 58 of Lancaster (formerly of Folcroft), passed away October 24, 2020 after a long, fierce battle with cancer. She was the daughter of Thomas & Mary (Drain) Bodenstine, born January 19, 1962. She graduated from Prendergast High School and received her Nursing Degree from Delaware Co. Community College, specializing for many years in geriatric care. Kimberly was also very active with the Girl Scouts as well as Folcroft Girl’s Club sports and counselling programs. In addition to her parents, Kimberly is survived by her beloved husband, Steven Hofman; Siblings, Lisa Leeper (Rob), Jackie Huber, Tom Bodenstine, Jr. (Anne), Toni Feliziani and Michael Feliziani (Lisa); Also loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation Thursday from 10:30 to 11:30 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 2130 Franklin Ave., Morton. Funeral Mass to immediately follow at 11:30. Interment in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. Social distancing measures will be followed and face masks must be worn. Full obit and online condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help
OCT
29
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help
OCT
29
Interment
Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
2 entries
October 27, 2020
Kim was a warrior, a true super hero, and inspired all of us with her courage and strength. Our thoughts and prayers are with you Steve. Your Suburban Propane family: Jenn, Erika, Mark, Karen, Sue, Tony, Jason, Jay, Jeff, Rick, Chad, Randy, Greg & Gregg
Jennifer Lane
Coworker
October 26, 2020
We will all miss you very much. John&Marilyn Flannery
John Flannery
Family
