Kristen Snow Obituary
1988-2019 Kristen M. Snow, 30, of Woodlyn died May 24, 2018. Kristen was a graduate of Ridley High School, class of 2006 and was employed by Delaware County as a Juvenile Court Clerk. She loved animals, especially dogs. She is survived by her parents, John S. Snow and Teresa M. Kramer Snow Robins; her siblings, Karen O’Neill (Harry), Debbie Giordano (Vince), Steven Snow (Ginny) and Michael Snow (Samantha); also, her nieces and nephews, Jake, Ali, Vin, Ant, Sydney, Grace, Emma and Isa. Funeral Service: 11 AM Thursday at the Ridley Park Presbyterian Church, 300 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call after 10 AM. Burial: Private. Memorial gifts may be made to the Providence Animal Center. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 29, 2019
