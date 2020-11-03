Kyle Lundberg, 22, passed away unexpectedly on October 30, 2020 Kyle was an outgoing, kindhearted, fun loving son, brother, grandson, uncle, cousin, and friend. His smile was infectious and he could light up any room with laughter. He would do anything for anyone, including giving the shirt off his back. He could pick you up when you were down, laugh with you and make you smile, and gave the most amazing hugs. Kyle loved spending time with his family, he looked up to his big brothers (Joseph Lundberg and John Begley) and adored his little brother (Nick) and sister (Noelle). He loved going to the gym, and outdoor activities with his family and friends. Kyle was a hard worker who never did anything halfway, he put his heart into all he did. He loved his car, playing games, and acting silly. His heart and smile will remain an enduring light in the lives of all who knew him. He was predeceased by Stephen Lundberg (grandfather), Michael Lundberg (uncle), and Michael Lundberg, Jr. (cousin). Kyle is survived by his mother, Renee Lundberg (John Pecillo); father, John Lundberg; brothers, Joseph Lundberg, Nicholas Lundberg, and John Begley; sister, Noelle Pecillo; grandparents, Patricia Lundberg (David Edonick), Diane Lundberg, and John and Jean Forbes; his fiancee, Bryana Murphy (Brooklyn); and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation and Life Celebration on Saturday, November 7th, from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. at the Griffith Funeral Chapel, 520 Chester Pike, in Norwood, Pa. 19074. Due to current conditions, facial coverings are required and social distancing will be observed with limited seating. Contributions in Kyle’s memory made to his family would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be sent to griffithfuneralchapel@verizon.net Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com