L. Wesley “Wes” Argo, 84, of Newtown Square, PA, passed away in the comfort of his loving family on August 11, 2019. Born and raised in Seaford, Delaware, Wes excelled in his studies and sports, while playing football and baseball for Seaford High School. Wes was the second recipient of the McCabe Achievement Award at Swarthmore College, receiving a full scholarship, and graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering. He later served as the Chairman of the McCabe Achievement Award Selection Committee for 31 years and was also a life-long member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. Employed by Scott Paper Company his entire professional career, Wes served in various roles and ultimately Vice President of International Affiliate Services, where he was able to combine his passion for engineering with his love of travel. Later he formed two engineering and research consulting ventures and continued to pursue his life-long hobby of genealogical research, writing several books on family history including “The Argo Family in America” and “The Argo Family Revisited”. Wes was also a long-time Elder in the Presbyterian Church and a served his local community as Judge of Elections. Wes loved people, the opportunity to serve, to make connections and ultimately to make a difference. Above all, Wes dearly loved his family and organized trips and vacations that would bring them together for fun and learning, and to create special memories and traditions. We remember him as a man of great faith, a humble man of wisdom, a gentleman, and one who mastered the art of storytelling. His most treasured writing entitled “Remembrances” is a collection of short personal stories. Ironically, this book continues to tell the lifetime of stories that he could no longer remember. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Claudia Argo; his brothers Riley and Donald and sister June; his in-laws, George and Marguerite Thom; and granddaughter Erin Stone. Wes is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Marjorie Argo (nee Thom); was the beloved father of Deborah Bergstresser, Sharon Stone and Carolyn Paulson (Gerry); the cherished grandfather of Dana Litton (Nathaniel), Kyle Stone (Jane); Tim Paulson (Caitlin) and Leah Paulson; and the great-grandfather of Kasen Stone Mulcahy. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, September 14, at Media Presbyterian Church, 30 E. Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063. Friends may visit with the family at 11:00am; refreshments will be provided immediately following the service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: the White Horse Village Endowment Fund (Four Seasons) @ WHV Finance Office, 535 Gradyville Rd., Newtown Square, PA 19073; or the Media Presbyterian Church Building & Property Fund. Condolences: www.msbfh.com Micah 6:8 “He has showed you, O man, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” (NIV)
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 29, 2019