L. William Kay, II It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of L. William Kay II, a real estate developer and philanthropist. Bill died on Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Chester County, PA. He was 93. Bill was an avid outdoorsman, a championship level golfer, and a lifelong skier. He traveled extensively, playing golf throughout the states, the British Isles, and Europe. For over 60 years, Bill loved skiing in the French Alps and Colorado Rockies. Bill developed single-family houses on the East Coast as he began his real estate career. He went on to build, buy, and manage numerous apartment communities in and around both the New York suburban and Philadelphia, PA markets. For over 60 years, Bill took great pride as owner and operator of Drexelbrook Apartments, a sprawling community in Drexel Hill, PA. Bill received his Bachelor’s degree from Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations (ILR) in 1951. He provided significant leadership to Cornell as a Presidential Counselor and life member of the University Council. He was a key leader for the Class of 1951, serving as Class President from 2006-2011. Bill served on advisory councils for the University Library, ILR, and Outdoor Education. Bill was a founding member of the Real Estate Advisory Council. Cornell recognized Bill with the Frank H. T. Rhodes Exemplary Alumni Service Award in 1997, and by ILR with the Jerome Alpern Distinguished Alumni Award in 2000. Bill made significant commitments to the university at critical times. In 2006, his dedication to university housing led to the naming of Kay Hall, honoring four generations of his family at Cornell, including his father, who graduated from Arts & Sciences in 1922. Bill loved to return to the first-year student residence every August to welcome new students and their families during orientation. In 2019, Bill established the L. William Kay II ‘51 Family Scholarship. Bill loved to help. He served on the Cornell University Council and was a founding member of the Cornell University Real Estate Council. Bill was a proud founding member of Watermargin, a co-ed fraternity, which still exists on campus today. Locally, he was a founding board member of the Brandywine Health Foundation and board member of Delaware County Memorial Hospital. He supported the McNeil Children’s Library housed at the Brandywine Center in Coatesville, PA, the Foundation for Delaware County, and the Chester County Community Foundation. Bill loved his dogs and was a decades-long contributor to the Chester County SPCA. He supported the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the , the United Jewish Appeals, the United Way of Southeastern PA, and many other organizations. Bill was predeceased by his daughter Jennifer and is survived by his loving family, including Mrs. Brit L. Kay, his children, Bill, Tom, John, Jim, Rob, Martin, Caroline, and Henrik, their spouses, 25 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Brit and the entire family look forward to celebrating Bill’s incredible life at a gathering with his friends, neighbors, business associates, and partners, when possible. Honoring Bill’s life of service, giving, and success with a contribution to the or his, the Brandywine Health Foundation, would have delighted Bill. Arrangements by the James J. Terry Funeral Home, Coatesville, Pa. www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 17, 2020