|
|
The Banks family announces with immense sorrow, the passing of their beloved family member, LaJane Banks Adams, age 66, who transitioned peacefully at home in Marietta, GA. on April 7, 2020. LaJane was born on November 13, 1953 in Chester, PA to LaRaine A. Banks and the late James E. Banks Sr. She surrendered her life to Christ at an early age and remained a faithful servant throughout her life. She spent her career as a RN Nurse in Labor & Delivery. From her first marriage she was blessed with a son, Ombre Robinson. She relocated to Georgia in 1994 where she resided until her transition. While living in GA, LaJane married the love of her life, her devoted husband and friend, Dr. Anthony B. Adams. From this union she gained a stepson, Jacob Adams. LaJane was predeceased by her father James Banks Sr. and brother Curtis A. Banks. Leaving to cherish her memories are her faithful husband, Dr Anthony B. Adams, son Ombre Robinson, stepson Jacob Adams, mother Laraine A. Banks, sister Laraine (Lori) Banks, brother James E. Banks Jr, 2 Aunts Mrs. Elizabeth Johnson (John). Mrs. Sarah Jones. 2 Uncles William Banks (Sandra), Clifford McLain (Helyn). a special cousin Loven Elam and a niece Aisha Jones, nephew Malek Lee, great niece Angel Lee, mother-law Dr. Nellie W Adams, and a host other family and friends. A private family homegoing service was held April 9, 2020 in Georgia.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 24, 2020