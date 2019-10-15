Home

Laurence D. Colbert, born December 27, 1946 and passed on October 12, 2019. Laurence was the first of eight children born to W. Roy and Helen G. Colbert (parents predeceased). He was raised in the First Baptist Church of Marple. He graduated from Marple-Newtown High School, Drexel University and Duke University School of Law. Laurence is survived by 3 daughters: Ayana (Ron), Njeri (Monte), Lauren (Frank) and 1 son David (Sylvia). He has 8 grandchildren; 3 sisters: Harriet, Lisa, Jennie (James); 2 brothers: Louis, Brian, predeceased by brothers Roy and Dennis; 3 nieces and a host of cousins and friends. Services were private. Visitors are invited to a repast with the family on Sunday, October 20th, from 4:00 – 6:00 at the family home in Media.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 16, 2019
