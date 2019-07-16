Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Laurie Bartman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurie Gail Bartman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laurie Gail Bartman Obituary
Laurie Gail Bartman, 67 years old, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in the V.A. Maryland Healthcare System of Perry Point, MD. Born December 4, 1951 in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late George and Evelyn Snell Bartman. Laurie was a veteran of the U.S. Army and she worked as a Registered Nurse for many years. Laurie was an avid Eagles Football fan, and enjoyed spending holidays with her family. She is survived by her brother, Scott Bartman; two children, Samuel and Denora Divadio; 3 grandchildren, Michael Divadio, Lauren (Seiler) Justice (Spouse, Bradley Justice) and Makayla Perez; 2 great grandsons, Bradley Jr. and Daniel Justice. A graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11AM at the Valley Forge Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 352 S Gulph Rd., King of Prussia, PA.
Published in The Daily Times on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.