Laurie Gail Bartman, 67 years old, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in the V.A. Maryland Healthcare System of Perry Point, MD. Born December 4, 1951 in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late George and Evelyn Snell Bartman. Laurie was a veteran of the U.S. Army and she worked as a Registered Nurse for many years. Laurie was an avid Eagles Football fan, and enjoyed spending holidays with her family. She is survived by her brother, Scott Bartman; two children, Samuel and Denora Divadio; 3 grandchildren, Michael Divadio, Lauren (Seiler) Justice (Spouse, Bradley Justice) and Makayla Perez; 2 great grandsons, Bradley Jr. and Daniel Justice. A graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11AM at the Valley Forge Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 352 S Gulph Rd., King of Prussia, PA.
Published in The Daily Times on July 17, 2019