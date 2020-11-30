1/1
Lawrence "Larry" Berman
Lawrence “Larry” Berman, 54 of Glenolden, PA passed away on November 24th, 2020. He was born in Havertown to Wilma Berman-Parslow and the late Bob Berman. Larry was preceded in death by his grandparents Sol and Mae Wald and sister Linda. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Cathy (O’Neill) Berman, he was the devoted father of Eric and Michael and half-brother of Ben Berman. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday, December 4th 10:00am Saint Gabriel Church, 233 Mohawk Ave. Norwood, PA 19074 and to his Funeral Mass 11:00am in the Church. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. (O’Leary FH) (www.olearyfuneral.com)

Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
November 30, 2020
Larry was a friend and co-worker. Sweetest guy on the team. This is a shock and a huge loss for everyone who knew him, because to know him was to love him. My sincerest condolences to his wife and children, I send prayers for their broken hearts to heal.
Eileen Patterson
Coworker
