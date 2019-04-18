|
Lawrence E. “Larry” Scarpato, age 78, passed away on April 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was raised and educated in Chester and was a lifelong resident of the city. Larry retired in 1992 from the City of Chester Fire Department, where he fought the Wade Dump Toxic Waste Fire in 1978. He then went to work as a security guard for Allied Barton in the Springfield Mall. Larry was a volunteer fireman with the Franklin Fire Company in the city of Chester for more than 60 years. He was a member of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local #1400 in Chester and the Chester Volunteer Fireman’s Relief Association, where he was a past treasurer. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Americus Council # 242 and upon their closure he joined Our Lady of Holy Rosary Council of the Knights of Columbus in Brookhaven, where he attained the honor of life member status. Larry was a history buff and enjoyed watching old western films and American Pickers. He looked forward to his monthly luncheons with his retired fire buddies and his weekly lunches at the Sage Diner. He was the son of the late Francis and Regina Scarpato, husband of the late Darlene (Howarth) Scarpato, and brother to the late Grant, Francis, and Regina Scarpato, Mary Lauser, and Patricia Gallagher. Survivors: daughters: Carol Battinieri (Paul) and Nicole Scarpato; brother: John Scarpato; grandchildren: Kyle Battinieri, Lindsay Gretsky, and Kayla and Luke Zalewski; sisters-in-law: Carol Lewis (Dan), Betty Zeleznick (Butch), and Anna Howarth; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation: Tuesday evening from 6:30-8:30 pm at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Funeral Mass: Wednesday at 10:00 am at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1901 Chester Pike, Eddystone. Burial: Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. Memorial Donations may be made to the Delaware County Fallen Firefighters and EMS Memorial, P.O. Box 401, Springfield, PA 19064. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 19, 2019